50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4408 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,300. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (56) AU (90) XF (73) VF (269) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (4) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (6)

