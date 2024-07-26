Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
- Mintage PROOF 10
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4408 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,300. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
