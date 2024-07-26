Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000
  • Mintage PROOF 10

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (510)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4408 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,300. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

