50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3383 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)