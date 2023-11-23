Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,050,000
- Mintage PROOF 252
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3383 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 4, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
