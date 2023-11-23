Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,050,000
  • Mintage PROOF 252

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3383 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - September 4, 2014
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - September 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 4, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

