Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,950,000
- Mintage PROOF 25
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Search