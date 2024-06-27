Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,950,000
  • Mintage PROOF 25

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

