50 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)