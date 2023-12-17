Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1944 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 CHF
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
