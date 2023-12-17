50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1944 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (6) AU (5) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Coinhouse (2)

Frühwald (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Sonntag (2)

WAG (4)