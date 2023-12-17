Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1944 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 31, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 CHF
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

