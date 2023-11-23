50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

