Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (7)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search