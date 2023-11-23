Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

