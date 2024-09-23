Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1995 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1995 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1995 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1995 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

