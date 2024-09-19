Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1969 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1969 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1969 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,968,927
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1969 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32360 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1969 J at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

