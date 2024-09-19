50 Pfennig 1969 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1969 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32360 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)