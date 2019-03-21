Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1968 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1968 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1968 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,672,146
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1968 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4170 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1968 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1968 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search