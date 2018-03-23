Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1967 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1967 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1967 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,842,885
  • Mintage PROOF 5,363

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7333 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

