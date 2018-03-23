Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1967 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,842,885
- Mintage PROOF 5,363
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1967
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7333 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
