50 Pfennig 1967 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7333 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1)