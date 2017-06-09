Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1967 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1967 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1967 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,006,758
  • Mintage PROOF 1,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1967 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1967 F at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1967 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search