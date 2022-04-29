Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1966 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,568,635
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1966
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1966 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1799 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
