Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1966 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1966 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,568,635
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1966 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1799 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (13)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 16, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 15, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 15, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 10, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 13, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 13, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 17, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 17, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 6, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 5, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 5, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 17, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 17, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1966 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search