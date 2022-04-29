50 Pfennig 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1966 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1799 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (14) XF (1)