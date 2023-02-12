Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1966 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1966 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1966 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,542,650
  • Mintage PROOF 3,070

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1966 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 G at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1966 G at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

