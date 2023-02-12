Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1966 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,542,650
- Mintage PROOF 3,070
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1966
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1966 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
