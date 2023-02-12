50 Pfennig 1966 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1966 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1969 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1)