50 Pfennig 1966 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,605,149
- Mintage PROOF 450
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1966
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
