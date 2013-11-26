Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 102,618,000
  • Mintage PROOF 600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 J at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 J at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 J at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 J at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 J at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

