Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 102,618,000
- Mintage PROOF 600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
