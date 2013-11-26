50 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

