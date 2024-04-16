Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 66,342,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,233

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74613 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

