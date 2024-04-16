Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 66,342,000
- Mintage PROOF 8,233
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74613 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
