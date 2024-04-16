50 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74613 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

