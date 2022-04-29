50 Pfennig 1950 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (1) XF (1)