50 Pfennig 1950 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 115,200,000
- Mintage PROOF 450
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
