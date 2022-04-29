Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1950 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1950 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1950 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 115,200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search