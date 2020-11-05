Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 99,840,000
- Mintage PROOF 800
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2815 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Möller (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
