50 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2815 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)