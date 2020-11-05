Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1950 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1950 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 99,840,000
  • Mintage PROOF 800

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2815 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search