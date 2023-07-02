Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6424 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
18905 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
