50 Pfennig 1949 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6424 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) VF (3)