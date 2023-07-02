Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6424 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aste (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J at auction Aste - July 2, 2023
Seller Aste
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J at auction Aste - December 12, 2022
Seller Aste
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
18905 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 J at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
27109 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

