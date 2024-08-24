Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 2001 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130,000
- Mintage PROOF 83,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 2001
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 2001 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
