5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (3) AU (3) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

HIRSCH (2)

Künker (4)

Möller (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

WAG (5)