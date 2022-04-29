Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 84,105,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1949 All German coins German steel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search