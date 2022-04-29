Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 946 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2014.
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
