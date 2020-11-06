Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5575 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1897 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
