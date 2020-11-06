Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 105,525,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5575 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1897 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

