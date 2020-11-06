5 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5575 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (3)