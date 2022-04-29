Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 68,040,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1970 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

