Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Steel
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 68,040,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1970 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
