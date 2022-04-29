5 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1970 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

