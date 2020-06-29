Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1996 F (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1996 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1996 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
