Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1996 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1996 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1996 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 43,200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1996 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1996 F at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1996 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

