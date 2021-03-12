Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1982 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1982 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1982 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 66,378,120
  • Mintage PROOF 78,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1982 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4138 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1982 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
