Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1979 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1979 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1979 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,777,454
  • Mintage PROOF 89,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1979 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1979 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

