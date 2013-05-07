Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1977 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1977 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1977 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 53,531,620
  • Mintage PROOF 50,620

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1977 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1977 J at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

