Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1976 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1976 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1976 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,366,899
  • Mintage PROOF 43,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1976 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1976 G at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
