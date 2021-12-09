Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1974 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1974 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1974 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,177,844
  • Mintage PROOF 35,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1974 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3475 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1974 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1974 F at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

