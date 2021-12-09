5 Pfennig 1974 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1974 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3475 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Сondition XF (2)