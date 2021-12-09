Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1974 F (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1974 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3475 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
