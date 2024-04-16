5 Pfennig 1971 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1971 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4604 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)