Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1971 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1971 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1971 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 58,566,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1971 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4604 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1971 J at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

