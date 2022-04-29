5 Pfennig 1968 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)