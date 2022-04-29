Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1968 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,854,964
- Mintage PROOF 6,033
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1968
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
- Busso Peus (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
