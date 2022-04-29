Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1968 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1968 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1968 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,854,964
  • Mintage PROOF 6,033

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1968 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1779 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1968 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

