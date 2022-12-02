5 Pfennig 1968 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1968 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) XF (1)