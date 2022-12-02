Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1968 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,046,907
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1968
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1968 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
