5 Pfennig 1967 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1967 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place July 25, 2017.

