5 Pfennig 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1966 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2812 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)