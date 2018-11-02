Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1966 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1966 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,740,599
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1966 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2812 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

