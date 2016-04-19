Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1966 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,047,732
- Mintage PROOF 450
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1966
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1966 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
