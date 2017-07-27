Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1966 D (Germany, FRG)
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,035,893
- Mintage PROOF 20
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1966
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1966 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1590 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place July 25, 2017.
- Künker (1)
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
