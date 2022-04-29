Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
