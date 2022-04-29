Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 267,401,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German iron coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
