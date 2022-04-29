5 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

