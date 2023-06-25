5 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (6) XF (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)