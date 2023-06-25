Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 173,260,000
  • Mintage PROOF 9,001

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German iron coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search