Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 173,260,000
- Mintage PROOF 9,001
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
