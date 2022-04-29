Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1950 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1950 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1950 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,450,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

