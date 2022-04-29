Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1950 F (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,450,000
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1067 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
