5 Pfennig 1950 F (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

