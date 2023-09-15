Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 260,390,000
- Mintage PROOF 400
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3230 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search