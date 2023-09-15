5 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3230 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) Service PCGS (2)