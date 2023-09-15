Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1950 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1950 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 260,390,000
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3230 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 D at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
