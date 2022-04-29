Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1992 D. Lichtenrade minting error (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Lichtenrade minting error

Obverse 5 Mark 1992 D Lichtenrade minting error - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1992 D Lichtenrade minting error - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1992 with mark D. Lichtenrade minting error. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1914 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1992 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
