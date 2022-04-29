5 Mark 1992 D. Lichtenrade minting error (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1992 with mark D. Lichtenrade minting error. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1914 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)