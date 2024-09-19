5 Mark 1958 J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT". This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1550 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2015.

