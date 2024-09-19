Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1958 J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT" (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT"
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT". This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1550 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
For the sale of 5 Mark 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
