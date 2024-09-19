Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1958 J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT" (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT"

Obverse 5 Mark 1958 J Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1958 J Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Gerhard Hirsch Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark J. Edge "EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT". This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1550 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
603 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1958 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark
Category
Year
Search