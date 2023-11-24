Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1957 J. Edge (GRÜSS DICH DEUTSCHLAND AUS HERZENSGRUND) (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Edge (GRÜSS DICH DEUTSCHLAND AUS HERZENSGRUND)

Obverse 5 Mark 1957 J Edge (GRÜSS DICH DEUTSCHLAND AUS HERZENSGRUND) - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1957 J Edge (GRÜSS DICH DEUTSCHLAND AUS HERZENSGRUND) - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,403,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark J. Edge (GRÜSS DICH DEUTSCHLAND AUS HERZENSGRUND). This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2101 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3112 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2009
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1957 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search