5 Mark 1957 J. Edge (GRÜSS DICH DEUTSCHLAND AUS HERZENSGRUND) (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Edge (GRÜSS DICH DEUTSCHLAND AUS HERZENSGRUND)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,403,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark J. Edge (GRÜSS DICH DEUTSCHLAND AUS HERZENSGRUND). This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2101 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3112 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
