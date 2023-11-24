5 Mark 1957 J. Edge (GRÜSS DICH DEUTSCHLAND AUS HERZENSGRUND) (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark J. Edge (GRÜSS DICH DEUTSCHLAND AUS HERZENSGRUND). This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2790 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.

Сondition XF (5) VF (10)