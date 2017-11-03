Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975-2001. Nonmagnetic (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Nonmagnetic
Specification
- Metal Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1975-2001
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Nonmagnetic. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2814 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Möller (1)
For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
