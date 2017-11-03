5 Mark 1975-2001. Nonmagnetic (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Nonmagnetic. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2814 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.

Сondition XF (2)