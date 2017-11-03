Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975-2001. Nonmagnetic (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Nonmagnetic

Specification

  • Metal Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975-2001
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Nonmagnetic. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2814 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.

Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

