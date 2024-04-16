Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1975-2001
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Light weight. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3698 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 7, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search