Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 5 Mark 1975-2001 Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1975-2001 Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975-2001
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Light weight. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3698 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 7, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1975 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search