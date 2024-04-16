5 Mark 1975-2001. Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Light weight. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3698 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place September 7, 2018.

