Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975-2001. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1975-2001 Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1975-2001 Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975-2001
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Plain edge. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1975 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search