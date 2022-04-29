Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975-2001. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Plain edge. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
747 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search