5 Mark 1975-2001. Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Plain edge. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (8) VF (1)