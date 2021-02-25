5 Mark 1975-2001. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Rotated Die. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2822 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3)