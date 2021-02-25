Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975-2001. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Rotated Die
- Metal Nickel
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1975-2001
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Rotated Die. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2822 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
