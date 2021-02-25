Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975-2001. Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975-2001
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Rotated Die. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2822 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

