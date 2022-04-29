Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1975-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1975-2001 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975-2001
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Off-center strike. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2721 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1975-2001 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
