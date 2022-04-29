Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Off-center strike. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2721 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search