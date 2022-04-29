5 Mark 1975-2001. Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975-2001 . Off-center strike. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2721 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (4)