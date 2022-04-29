5 Mark 1951 F. Coppered (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark F. Coppered. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)