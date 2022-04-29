Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1951 F. Coppered (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Coppered
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark F. Coppered. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search