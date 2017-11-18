Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1969 F. Edge "Alle Menschen werden Brüder" (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Edge "Alle Menschen werden Brüder"
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 with mark F. Edge "Alle Menschen werden Brüder". This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3335 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 9,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search