Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 F. Edge "Alle Menschen werden Brüder" (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Edge "Alle Menschen werden Brüder"

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 F Edge "Alle Menschen werden Brüder" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1969 F Edge "Alle Menschen werden Brüder" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 with mark F. Edge "Alle Menschen werden Brüder". This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3335 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 9,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10854 $
Price in auction currency 9200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

