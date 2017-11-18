5 Mark 1969 F. Edge "Alle Menschen werden Brüder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 with mark F. Edge "Alle Menschen werden Brüder". This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3335 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 9,200. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3)