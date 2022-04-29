Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1951 D. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1951 D One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1951 D One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark D. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1951 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

