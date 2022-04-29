Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1951 D. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1951
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark D. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
