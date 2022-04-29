5 Mark 1951 D. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1951 with mark D. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)